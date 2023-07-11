The Standard
Old Collegians unveil Indigenous-designed football guernsey

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 11 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 8:00pm
Old Collegians junior players Benjie Balash, Rylan Miller, Jye Sumner and Max Phillpot wearing the club's indigeous jumper. Picture: Anthony Brady
Old Collegians junior players Benjie Balash, Rylan Miller, Jye Sumner and Max Phillpot wearing the club's indigeous jumper. Picture: Anthony Brady

Old Collegians have unveiled the club's first Indigenous football guernsey, in an effort to promote inclusivity and pay respect to First Nations people and culture.

