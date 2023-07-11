Old Collegians have unveiled the club's first Indigenous football guernsey, in an effort to promote inclusivity and pay respect to First Nations people and culture.
Players across all grades will don the jumper against Russells Creek at Davidson Oval on Saturday, with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony to be performed by Peek Whurrong Elder Uncle Rob Lowe Senior as part of the launch.
Warriors committee member Kristine Roma said the club was thrilled to launch the jumper, designed by Indigenous artist Aliza Johnson.
"We really are looking forward to it, it's something we decided as a club that we wanted to really embrace the culture of the area and we really wanted to make our players feel welcome regardless of their background or heritage," she said.
"And we also do want to pay respect to our First Nations people and the players that play here and the coaches and the umpires and the volunteers. Anyone who has a connection to country and connection to land we want them to feel welcome and we want them to feel part of the community."
Roma said it was vital that juniors wore the guernsey as well as seniors, as the club wanted everyone "to feel part of the Old Collegians family".
Johnson, a Wajarri woman who grew up on Gunditjmara country, also designed the Warriors' netball dress that is being worn throughout the entirety of the season.
Like the dress, she successfully captured the club and its motto - 'our community, your team, my home' - in the new design.
Roma explained the meaning behind the artwork, as told to her by Johnson.
"She did an acryllic and water-based paint showing community, connection and the journey that it took to get to the place the club is now," she said.
"As well as acknowledging the land that they are on and paying respects to the country that the club plays on. Strong community values and ties and the cross-hatching represents the materials of the guernsey in a contemporary way."
The guernsey will become a re-occurring part of the club's uniform, with it to be worn on nominated occasions after Saturday.
Russells Creek have also agreed to wear their Indigenous guernsey on Saturday.
"We'll be able to proudly go out together," Roma said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
