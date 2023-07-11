A record-breaking wildfire season in Canada has encouraged two south-west firefighters to raise their hands to be deployed overseas for the first time.
Parks Victoria's Samantha Hall and Forest Fire Management Victoria's Sam Bell were part of a 20-strong team of FFMVic and CFA firefighters sent to Canada for five weeks. The wildfires are believed to have burnt a record-breaking more than nine hectares of land and displaced more than 150,000 Canadians.
"Alberta has been (in) a state of emergency since May 6 and by late May there were over 100 fires going in the province," Ms Hall said. "Canada is currently experiencing a record-shattering fire season with the end being months away, hence why Sam and I put our hands up to help: we are experienced, professional and 'fit' and Canada needed our help."
Ms Hall said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
I enjoyed every second of the deployment.- Samantha Hall
"I enjoyed every second of the deployment even though it was hot, hard, dirty work fighting the wildfires," she said.
She said the team undertook a range of tasks including mopping up, hazard tree assessments and back-burning by foot, working alongside air crafts and bulldozers.
Ms Hall said one of the things she learnt about was a type of vegetation they had never dealt with called muskeg.
"It's basically boggy swamp land and we don't really have those conditions here in Australia," she said.
Mr Bell said the muskeg made it challenging to access the fire line.
"Essentially we were transported in helicopters and all these really different machines and transport vehicles (with tracks instead of wheels) we've never seen before," he said.
Mr Bell said the biggest lesson he learnt was the different contexts and approaches to firefighting between the two countries.
"Some of the more technical skills around pumps and hoses and work in helicopters will be really valuable to bring back," he said.
He said the team worked 12 to 14 hours a day starting with breakfast at 7am, a team meeting at 8am and a 40-minute drive to the fire line. When not fighting fires, the crew and incident management staff were set up at a mobile camp with more than 100 people, sleeping in tents.
The pair said a highlight was spotting wildlife including black bears, moose, beavers, coyotes and Canadian lynx.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
