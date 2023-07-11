The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Forest Fire Management, Parks Victoria firefighters assist with Canadian wildfires

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 18 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forest Fire Management Victoria's Sam Bell and Parks Victoria's Samantha Hall, both front, were part of a 20-strong team from FFMVic and CFA arduous firefighters deployed to Canada for five weeks. Picture supplied
Forest Fire Management Victoria's Sam Bell and Parks Victoria's Samantha Hall, both front, were part of a 20-strong team from FFMVic and CFA arduous firefighters deployed to Canada for five weeks. Picture supplied

A record-breaking wildfire season in Canada has encouraged two south-west firefighters to raise their hands to be deployed overseas for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.