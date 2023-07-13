A spike in the number of weddings has the owner of one city boutique working 12-hour days while another says the peak shows no sign of a winter lull.
Ivory Bride Warrnambool owner Kayla Retallack said she'd just experienced her busiest trading period in four years.
"We've just come off the busiest season I've had in four years, December through to April was insanely busy," she said.
"It can take up to six weeks to get a weekend appointment - it's back-to-back appointments.
"In a typical day I can work 12 hours, that can look like eight to nine appointments back to back during the peak season."
She said some of her customers had even travelled from interstate.
"We get a lot of brides from South Australia, Mount Gambier, Adelaide, that way," Ms Retallack said.
"We've also had a lot of brides from the NSW-Victoria border, we even had a bride from Queensland a couple of months ago and another from Tasmania.
"Many of the designers we carry are only available in three to four places within the whole of Australia. Two of our newest designers, which we sourced from our recent trip to Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, you can't find anywhere else in Australia, super exclusive"
Dubois owner Pamela Dubois said she'd also witnessed a "peak" in the number of couples getting married.
"It's reached quite a high peak at the moment during winter, a lot of people want to be married during summer and want to find a dress before Christmas," she said.
"If they need to be ordered they need that time period where it's made for them if that's the case."
She said some boutiques were still working through a backlog of customers caused by COVID-19 shutdowns.
"They're catching up from when they couldn't get married in COVID times," Ms Dubois said.
"It's gone back to normal now."
Couture Bridal owner Brittney Berger, previously of Warrnambool, said that backlog had prompted many to purchase products "with a fast turn-around".
"That's hard because of the back log and a lot of dresses and fabric comes from Ukraine which is still an active war zone," she said.
