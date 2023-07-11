An aged care provider says it can help the Terang community find a solution to the closure of May Noonan.
Leading Healthcare manages Cobden Health and Aberlea in Mortlake and managing director Adam Sevdalis said it could help advise and navigate the community to a solution after the closure of the aged care facility.
He said because Leading Healthcare manage similar facilities there was the option in the future for it to be the service provider if that was what the community wanted.
"Or we could do a combination of both," he said.
Mr Sevdalis said in an open letter to the Terang community that he watched the recent community forum hosted by the Terang and District Progress Association and said it was an incredibly moving experience.
"... what struck me most was the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication demonstrated by both the community to date and the attendees present..." he said.
"In the face of this challenging situation, it is truly heartening to witness the determination of the community to explore every possible avenue to ensure the provision of aged care services, particularly residential aged care services, remains within Terang. The potential for a different approach at the site offers hope for a brighter future, where the essential care and support our ageing loved ones require can remain available right here in Terang."
Mr Sevdalis said Aberlea and Cobden Health had opened their doors and welcomed some May Noonan residents and staff with Sunnyside House in Camperdown doing the same.
"This display of solidarity is a testament to the strength and compassion within our region," he said.
"However, the work is far from over. It is a collective responsibility to ensure that the needs of our ageing population are met. If there is any way we can assist in preserving aged care services in Terang, we are eager to contribute. We understand the importance of maintaining a strong community fabric and providing quality aged care for our seniors."
