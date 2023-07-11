Two locations on table for new skate park, playground

Port Fairy's Southcombe Park and Russell Clark Reserve are being mooted as likely locations for a new skate park.
Moyne Shire has completed site analysis, identifying the two areas as the "most appropriate" locations for the new multi-use play, skate and sporting precinct.
Residents and park users will be able to have their say and find out more about the project when the shire hosts community consultation sessions at Southcombe Caravan Park and Southcombe Lodge on Saturday, July 15.
The council has put aside $1.7 million in its 2023-24 budget to build the playground, skate park and stage one of Port Fairy's bicycle strategy.
Work on the long-awaited Port Fairy skate park could start as soon as late 2023.
The sessions will allow people to view and discuss the proposed sites and give feedback on what they'd like included in the new concept designs at information sessions.
These include a consultant presentation at Southcombe Lodge at 9.15am and 1pm, a site walk and discussion at Southcombe Caravan Park entry at 10am and 1.45pm and an informal drop in and discussion at Southcombe Lodge from 11am to 12.30pm and again at 2.45pm to 3.30pm.
An online Zoom information session will also be held Tuesday, July 18. Email fiona.davey@moyne.vic.gov.au to register and receive the link and password.
Those unable to make the sessions can view the documents online and provide feedback from Friday, July 14.
The consultation and feedback period closes Monday, July 24.
Moyne Shire said the skatepark was based off designs completed in 2020 with significant community consultation.
The existing skate park, at Russell Clark Reserve, was closed to the public in January 2021 and the original site at George Dodds Reserve for a replacement facility had to be scrapped because of concerns it might interfere with the nesting area of the migratory Japanese wading bird Latham's snipe.
