The number of First Nations people over the age of 70 has increased fourfold since the creation of the Winda-Mara Aboriginal Corporation, its chairperson says.
The revelation from Uncle Michael Bell comes as the organisation prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary this weekend.
Mr Bell said the corporation - which aims to provide opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to access culturally appropriate services and community activities - had largely fulfilled its founding purpose.
"The future looks really strong, we've set a strong foundation from here," he said.
"When we first started, about 70 of us came together in a park to talk about the social issues impacting our mob around Heywood, Portland and Hamilton.
"Issues of health, well-being and education were significant. In particular, the earlier-than-average death of Aboriginal people was something we wanted to address. We really wanted to make sure we had a culturally appropriate medical facility or GP practice which we've had for about 20 years now.
Expanding some of our land management programs and the like is continuing to grow.- Uncle Michael Bell
"At the time of the medical clinic starting, we probably had under 10 aged above 70 and today we have nearly 40 and that only happens over time.
"We've seen a lot of our mob come in and be seen on the regular, which is really good."
He said other indicators also pointed towards holistic success.
"For a lot of us, the things we didn't have included a car licence and access to transportation which means you can get in trouble with the police very easily which impacts on your lifestyle," Mr Bell said.
"You get charged and next thing you get a criminal record. We were really keen to address those basic things our mob didn't really have.
"We worked to help our mob get a licence. When Winda-Mara started there were only a couple cars in the community and today there's a couple hundred.
"It brings self-determination into play. It means you can take your kids to school - basic things.
"To do that over time has been quite significant."
Mr Bell said home ownership had also been a goal of the committee and community.
"We didn't have many homeowners within our community," he said.
"Housing was important, we created a housing program and there's over 30-odd houses today. We sold about 10 to families over the journey who were tenants who purchased them from the organisation.
"When we talk about significant movements in our communities, that's what they are ... We'll be getting a new medical facility in Heywood soon, it's been a few years in the works and it's nearing the tendering phase so we're pretty happy about that.
"Expanding some of our land management programs and the like is continuing to grow. "
