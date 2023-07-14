Performer Amelie Gleeson's dream has came true as the lead in Warrnambool Theatre Company and Holiday Actors' production of The Wizard of Oz.
The joint production opens at the Lighthouse Theatre on Saturday, July 15, with a special show running on Wednesday, July 19, with the understudies playing the lead roles.
Auditions were held in February followed by the beginning of rehearsals in March.
Gleeson said when she landed the role she didn't believe it at first.
"I'm very grateful to be playing Dorothy, it's definitely a big dream," she said.
She watched the original 1939 film on DVD on repeat from a young age.
"It's definitely one of those iconic childhood movies everyone's probably grown up watching," Gleeson said.
Gleeson will perform as a featured dancer in the understudy show.
"It was definitely a big challenge for me but it's very refreshing to have the two shows I get to do and explore the different pathways of the show and see things from a different point of view," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Jess Bushell, a Dorothy understudy and featured dancer in the ensemble, said it was tricky navigating to keep her two roles "high quality".
"I find there's a lot of pressure to do well in both," she said.
"It's a much larger obstacle than doing one role."
Bushell said she started dance lessons this year to improve her skills on stage.
The show's producer Ailiche Goddard-Clegg said there were 50 cast members, 23 musicians in the orchestra and about 50 people behind the scenes.
She said the team were careful to emulate the film's key moments while using lighting and prop effects to create "those magic moments".
The show runs on July 15, 19-22 from 7.30pm, and July 16 and 22 from 1.30pm.
The principal cast in The Wizard of Oz: Amelie Gleeson as Dorothy; Mabel Albers, Toto; Matt McNamara, Scarecrow; Riley Holcombe, Tin man; Harry Price, Lion; Emmalee Bell, Glinda; Paul Venzo, The Wizard; Annemaree Stonehouse, The Wicked Witch; and Ed Ezzy, Uncle Henry.
The understudies for the July 19 show: Jess Bushell as Dorothy; Greta Punch, Toto; Zach Jervies, Scarecrow; Hugh Blemings, Lion; Matt Baker, Tin man; Jane Duffy, Glinda; Dean Field; The Wizard and Rebecca Grey; The Wicked Witch.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.