A basketballer knows they're doing something right when opposition coaches start putting extra work into their scouting report.
That's what happened to Port Fairy-based teenager Poppy Myers throughout the Basketball Australia under 16 championships in Western Australia.
Myers, representing Vic Country which finished sixth, caught the opposition's attention.
The Warrnambool Mermaids representative averaged 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists a game.
Vic Country under 16 coach Mat Holmes said Myers impressed at her second national carnival.
"Poppy is one of our guards who started most games. She was that dynamic player who brings a bit of energy and run to the team," he told The Standard.
"She shot really well. The very first game she shot 22 points and was the leading scorer.
"She got scouted a bit as the week went on and people were looking to take her out of the game."
Holmes said Myers, who may earn an invite to the Centre of Excellence in Canberra, had added to her repertoire since representing Vic Country as a bottom-age prospect 12 months ago.
"She has really developed her shot and improved a lot and because she's such an athletic kid her ability to play defence has really ramped up a bit too," he said.
"She's been playing a bit of senior basketball with Lee (Primmer) at Warrnambool Mermaids and I think that's helped her development because she's playing against people who are better than her and that's how you get better."
Myers joined fellow Port Fairy teen Eve Covey in the Vic Country team.
Covey, who averaged 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds a game, was vice captain and relished the chance to inspire her teammates.
"Eve is just one of the great leaders of this team and came in off the bench to give one of our other big players some real help," Holmes said.
"She was battling all week against much bigger players but acquitted herself well in that role.
"In our game against Tasmania... we had to win that to playoff for fifth and sixth and if you look at the stats she probably had 10 (points) and was really instrumental on the boards and really turned the game for us."
Holmes said Myers and Covey relished playing together on the national stage.
"It is a nice thing to see that, you get a bit of natural chemistry," he said.
"They can carpool a bit and families look after each other a bit as well because it's so much travel on the route towards nationals.
"They would've done so many kilometres on the two to three months beforehand."
Terang's Lisa Chesshire was Vic Country's team manager.
"She is an absolute gem. She's like the mum they have when the mum's aren't there," Holmes said.
