Nirranda goalie Amanda Gilbert isn't reading too much into her side's first loss in almost four years.
The reigning premiers lost 46-34 against Merrivale on Saturday - their first defeat since the 2019 Warrnambool and District league grand final - but were without some of their key performers.
Premiership stars Steph Townsend and Lisa Anders both missed through unavailability, Keele Hillas had Warrnambool Mermaids commitments while Georgia Haberfield left the court with an ankle injury. The Tigers were missing rising shooter Paiyton Noonan (Mermaids) and Jocelyn Bail.
Gilbert, who has been lethal this season under the ring, said the loss, while disappointing, wouldn't impact the way the side prepared.
"It won't change anything in regards to what we do," she said. "It is disappointing to lose but I think that we did a great job considering Merrivale had nearly full capacity and we were down plus having injuries throughout the game as well.
"Nothing's going to change in our preparation over the next five weeks leading into finals. We've got our plan and we're sticking to it."
Gilbert praised her lesser-experienced teammates for stepping up against the second-ranked side.
The Blues matched it with the Tigers for most of the game, trailing by just one goal at the final break. "I thought they did really well given the pressure of playing Merrivale," Gilbert said.
"I thought they did a great job and they should be super proud of themselves for stepping on the court and giving their best."
Townsend, Anders and Hillas are all expected to return on Saturday against South Rovers, with Gilbert labelling the trio "vital pieces to our puzzle".
"It'll be nice to have them back and start the last part of the season," she said.
"We've only got five weeks to go, so just getting everyone back on court together and getting our systems down pat (is the focus)."
Gilbert attributed her strong form to the hard work of her teammates.
"I'm very lucky to have a wonderful mid-court in front of me that just delivers the ball so easily into the ring and I've got the easy job of just shooting the goal after all their efforts," she said.
