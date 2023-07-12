"The Moyne" ideal for beef cattle breeding | On the Land

Conveniently situated in the hinterland of Port Fairy and very easy commuting distances of Koroit and Warrnambool is "The Moyne".
As the name suggests, the property has significant Moyne River frontage, with an excellent run of evergreen black and sandy loam flats rising onto volcanic rises.
"The Moyne", a former dairy farm is ideal for beef cattle breeding and fattening or dairy run-off purposes. The property features a substantial north-facing brick veneer modern three-bedroom family home (Owens Built circa 2000).
The open plan kitchen/dining area offers elevated north and south facing views. Sunlit north-facing entertainment room or second living area has access through sliding doors from sitting room with access also from the front entrance hall and kitchen.
The entertainment room is complete with pool table and built-in bar. All bedrooms have built-in robes and there is a conveniently situated family bathroom complete with separate shower and bath.
"The Moyne" is set up for cattle farming and has a substantial steel fabricated machinery shed/workshop (24m x 9m x 3.5m high) comprising of four bays (6m x 9m), with one enclosed with concrete floor.
A disused dairy with power connected has been converted into cattleyards.
Yards have separate semi-trailer access and are conveniently located at the end of a central laneway for mustering purposes.
Horse infrastructure includes four post and rail horse paddocks and rubber lined round yard with earthen floor - three day yards and a small holding horse yard.
Note: "The Moyne" comprises of two titles and has compliance for the realignment for the same, which could enable the purchaser to realise some capital quickly or further develop.
