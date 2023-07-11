ONE of the Big V's most dominant basketballers is content with his decision to step away after the 2023 season.
Warrnambool Seahawks coach Alex Gynes had hoped to finish his playing days in front of a supportive home crowd.
But a serious leg injury, sustained in a road-trip loss on Sunday, has put a premature end to his on-court career.
Gynes, who was averaging 17 points and eight rebounds a game, will now switch his focus to leading the Seahawks - currently in fifth spot - to a playoffs berth.
They need to win at least one of their final two regular season games to feature in the finals.
Gynes, 34, said he'd made the decision to step away from the statewide competition, as both a player and coach, prior to his injury, eager to spend more time with wife Nicole and children Ollie and Elsie.
"The last couple of weeks, talking to Nicole, I'd made my mind up that I was content with stepping away from playing after this year," he told The Standard.
"I'd still love to coach the men or the women down the track if the opportunity comes up but I'll be taking a step back from the Big V side of things.
"It's not too long before our kids start coming through - they're already doing minis and under 10s and Ollie is bottom-age under 12s next squad season.
"There's a chance I'll be back coaching juniors in 12 months' time."
The New South Wales-raised Gynes said he would meet with a surgeon in Melbourne on Wednesday to determine whether he'd snapped his Achilles - an injury on his opposite leg which wrecked his 2022 season - or suffered a serious calf tear.
He is optimistic it is a calf issue as "early scans suggest the Achilles is in tact".
"The best case scenario is a significant calf tear," Gynes said.
The inspirational coach said the injury happened in a similar fashion to his Achilles, some 40 seconds into the Seahawks' loss to Pakenham on Sunday.
"It was exactly the same scenario - I took a step back to move forward and no one was anywhere near me," he said.
"I turned around because it felt like someone kicked me in the back of the leg again. It was groundhog day really."
Having an impact this season after his Achilles surgery more than 12 months ago meant a lot to Gynes.
"I am happy to walk away knowing I have played some decent basketball in the past 12 months after coming back from injury," he said.
His short-term focus will turn to leading the Seahawks to the playoffs.
"We're still pushing for a finals spot and the way we played on Sunday and took it to Pakenham was really positive," he said.
"I thought we played quite well, were aggressive. We still have the squad to do a bit of damage in the finals but it's about taking care of business this weekend (against Chelsea) and against Bulleen in the last round who are hot on our heels at the moment."
Gynes' basketball career has taken him around the world.
He grew up in Nowra and classes NSW Country's under 18 national championship win among his career highlights before playing college basketball in America.
He spent the 2011-12 NBL season with the Sydney Kings before establishing himself in the SEABL (now NBL1 competition) as a Geelong Supercat.
But it's Warrnambool where he's spent the bulk of his time, helping the Seahawks to a drought-breaking championship in 2016 before taking on the coaching reins.
"We had Nathan (Sobey) back and X (Xavier Johnson-Blount) our import and it was a really, really fun year," Gynes said.
"To win a championship (for the club) after 20 years was really pleasing and other than my junior basketball, this is the longest stint I have had at any club.
"I love Warrnambool Basketball. I love the game of basketball and have thoroughly enjoyed playing and coaching. I won't be lost to the game or the club."
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.