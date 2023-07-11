The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball
Breaking

Injury hastens Alex Gynes' plans to step away from Big V as a player, coach

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
July 11 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gynes has spent eight years in Warrnambool's basketball program, winning a title in 2016. Pictures by Rob Gunstone, Sean McKenna and Eddie Guerrero
Alex Gynes has spent eight years in Warrnambool's basketball program, winning a title in 2016. Pictures by Rob Gunstone, Sean McKenna and Eddie Guerrero

ONE of the Big V's most dominant basketballers is content with his decision to step away after the 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.