Warrnambool artist Rachael Robb has come full circle with her upcoming exhibition at the city's art gallery coming more than 30 years after her work was first showcased.
She has since exhibited in the United States of America, England, and the Czech Republic.
I Have Been Here Before officially opens at Warrnambool Art Gallery on Saturday, July 15 and runs until November 5.
"It's just really lovely because it's where I'm from and it's a gallery with a collection I grew up with, like the (1980s Geoff Lowe collaborative) Tower Hill painting," Robb said.
She decided to study art at South West TAFE when she was 16 where she visited her mother, Beryl Conlin, who was learning tapestry weaving.
Robb also studied a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology before travelling to Europe and moving to London.
"There's so much going on there. It's such an incredible city so it was really amazing living there," she said.
"I'd never planned to stay for that long, it just kind of happened."
During that time she set up a "quite underground" record label, Stolen Records, with some friends.
Robb also lived in Edinburgh and Prague, before returning to Warrnambool in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My mum is getting older and I felt like I wanted to be closer to my family so I made the decision to move back here," she said.
Robb was unable to work during the following two years of lockdowns. "I just spent a lot of time painting, it's all I could do really," she said.
She also obtained a Certificate IV in teaching, now using those skills to teach adults in Melbourne to paint.
Robb said the WAG exhibition was based on the first line of English poet and painter Dante Gabriel Rossetti's poem Sudden Light.
"It's kind of that Déjà vu and about how we kind of internally process time, it's not linear," Robb said.
"It's like the past and the present and the future are always being juggled around.
"So the exhibition is kind of like me returning back to Australia and obviously the passage of time of things coming in and out from the past, the present and the future."
WAG curator of collections Serena Wong said Robb was an exceptional example of the talent of the south-west's art makers.
Robb will host a two-part beginner oil painting workshop on October 5 and 12.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
