It was a difficult decision to make as there were various career opportunities open for me at Midfield but I decided to take up the job with Racing South Australia. The job was hands-on and that often happens in smaller organisations. I wore various hats which included working as the clerk-of-scales, editing the monthly racing magazine to working with the South Australian horse breeders. I stayed there for five years and while I was there I also did a masters in business at Deakin University. I worked at Racing South Australia for five years.