MELISSA Ware has enjoyed an expansive career in racing. She goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
AT A GLANCE
Born: St John Of God Hospital Warrnambool on December 16, 1985.
Parents: Vickie and David. Siblings: Scott and Todd.
Education: Hawkesdale College for my junior schooling from preps to grade six and then I went to King's College in Warrnambool for my secondary education.
Sporting highlight: Would have to be when I was at Royal Ascot England in 2012 to see Black Caviar win the Diamond Jubilee down the famous straight.
Melissa, I note you went to Hawkesdale College for your junior schooling. I take it your parents had a farm at Hawkesdale?
Yes. They still have the farm. It comprises of sheep and cattle. I work in Melbourne but I love coming back home to the farm - just to chill out. I find it gives me a great balance. Life can get very hectic in Melbourne.
I often think back to my younger days growing up on the farm and they were the best years of my life. It was a sort of idyllic lifestyle. We had plenty of animals including dogs, cats and horses.
I played a lot of different sports when I was going to school. Netball was pretty good. I played netball in the junior grades with Hawkesdale before they merged with Macarthur and formed the Hawkesdale-Macarthur Football Netball Club.
I would have been about eight years old when I joined the Macarthur Pony Club. The pony club was about 20 minutes from home and I spent a lot of time there. I'm sure that's where my love for horses came from.
I went to local shows at places like Koroit, Warrnambool, Camperdown, Penshurst and Noorat and took part in dressage and showing events. I ended up being appointed the secretary of the Penshurst Agricultural Society when I was 19.
Apart from being appointed as the secretary of the Penshurst Agriculture Society, did you fill any other community roles around Hawkesdale when you were younger?
I joined the Warrong Fire Brigade and I was also a member of Hawkesdale CERT (Community Emergency Response Teams).
CERT is an organisation that comprises of volunteers within the local community who provide first response in the event of an accident. They are the first port of call. We would get to the accident before the ambulances or fire brigades and try and stabilise the patient. My mum is still involved in the group. It's just a great community group which has about 20 members.
Melissa, where was your first full-time job?
I had been milking cows around Koroit and Willatook and studied at Warrnambool's Deakin University for three years where I got degrees in commerce and marketing before I joined the sales team at Midfield Meats at the end of 2007.
I was given a great opportunity at Midfield but I had a burning ambition to get a job which involved horses. I had been in for a job as a cadet steward with Racing South Australia but I had missed the job so I took up the position with Midfield. I was really enjoying my time with Midfield when Racing South Australia got in contact with me offering a job in the racing department.
It was a difficult decision to make as there were various career opportunities open for me at Midfield but I decided to take up the job with Racing South Australia. The job was hands-on and that often happens in smaller organisations. I wore various hats which included working as the clerk-of-scales, editing the monthly racing magazine to working with the South Australian horse breeders. I stayed there for five years and while I was there I also did a masters in business at Deakin University. I worked at Racing South Australia for five years.
Where did your career path head after you finished with Racing South Australia?
I got a job with the Melbourne Racing Club at the end of 2013 in its sponsorship team. It was a wonderful job working on high-profile events like the Caulfield Cup and other races like the Blue Diamond and Sandown cups.
I worked with the Melbourne Racing Club for three years before a job came up in sponsorship with the TAB in 2016. It was another great job working on iconic events like Melbourne's Spring Racing Carnival and in particular the Melbourne Cup and feature races in Sydney. I learnt a lot about wagering and how important it is to the racing industry in my time with the TAB. I worked with a great team headed by Adam Hamilton.
After 18 months with the TAB I thought I needed a break from the racing industry and I was lucky to get a job with Arts Centre Melbourne as its coordinator external engagement officer. I was there for more than two years and I realised I was missing the racing industry so I put in for a job at Racing Victoria as its post racing initiatives officer in September 2019. The job entailed looking after horses after they finished racing.
I ended up getting a promotion to be the Off The Track program manager at Racing Victoria in August 2021 and took over as the general manager of equine welfare for Racing Victoria in August 2022.
Melissa, can you give me an idea what your job at Racing Victoria now entails?
We have various programs in place and are always looking at other pathways to look after horses once they have finished racing.
The Off The Track program sponsors nearly 200 equestrian events across Victoria each year. It drives demand of retired racehorses and promotes them as a breed of choice to the equestrian community. We've also developed partnerships with Riding For The Disabled Victoria and Equine Pathways Australia. We're there to oversee the welfare of racehorses at all stages of their lives whether that's before, during or after racing.
There is a new five-year equine welfare strategic plan in place. Racing Victoria's Acknowledged Retrainer Program sees 50 re-trainers across the state who collectively retrain and re-home 500 to 600 retired racehorses per year. There's seven people in the equine welfare team at Racing Victoria and we all love horses and our jobs.
