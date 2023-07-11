The head of Regional Livestock Exchanges says the acquisition of Mortlake saleyards provides the group with the opportunity to optimise the performance of the south-west market.
RLX chief executive Brett Freer said both Mortlake and Yass, which it had also recently purchased, were highly complementary to the existing RLX portfolio.
"The acquisition provides RLX with the opportunity to optimise the performance of both SELX and WVLX, as well as the existing RLX portfolio through operational synergies and economies of scale," he said.
RLX now has four yards in Victoria - Mortlake, Ballarat, Camperdown and Barnawartha (Wodonga) - to bring its overall portfolio to 10, throughout eastern Australia.
It bought Mortlake and Yass from SELX Pty Ltd, a consortium based in southern NSW for an undisclosed sum.
"The opportunity to add these two facilities to our network - facilities which are so important to the surrounding communities - was an opportunity that RLX did not want to miss," Mr Freer said.
"I am thrilled that we have been able to take such decisive early steps to grow the RLX business for the benefit of our investors and everyone involved with our sites.
"As we integrate these sites into RLX my focus will continue to be on improving our facilities and services to benefit agents, farmers, local communities, and the world-class Australian agricultural industry."
IN OTHER NEWS
RLX's other sites are at Gracemere, QLD, as well as in NSW at Inverell, Singleton, Tamworth and Carcoar.
RLX is owned by Palisade Investment Partners on behalf of its investors.
Palisade Investment Partners describes itself as a "dedicated and professional investment management services to institutional investors."
RLX network of livestock selling facilities currently handles more than 820,000 cattle and 2,340,000 sheep annually.
Mortlake held its first prime sale in January 2018, after a consortium initially developed $15 million regional yards at Yass, in 2016.
Elders Camperdown livestock agent Clarke Roycroft expressed some concerns about the sale.
"They are getting a bit of a monopoly on the job, aren't they? Monopolies are not good for anything," he said.
"I dare say they would have had a fair crack, the boys wouldn't have let it go for nothing.
"But this market (Mortlake) is developing into the biggest centre in the western area."
Numbers were starting to build, "it's in a good spot - it will be onwards and upwards."
Mr Roycroft said the Colac Otway Shire was keeping the town's sales centre open.
"The council will keep it going because it's shire-owned yards - it's a service to the community," he said
"But a lot of the better cattle are being attracted to Mortlake, especially the store cattle."
Nutrien Ag Solutions Colac livestock agent Phil Douglas said initially competition to get cattle into Mortlake had been quite "cut-throat".
"If I had a centre like that, I'd be trying all sorts of tricks," he said.
"But, it's become a very relevant centre since and a great store sale centre, that's for sure."
It was now a case of "watch this space - we can't all last, I just hope it's not us."
Mr Douglas said Nutrien sold stock at Ballarat and had no issues there.
"It will be interesting, I think they run a pretty good facility, by the sounds of things, otherwise they wouldn't be getting the numbers they get," he said.
Mr Douglas said the shrinking number of cattle was a worry but Colac had been a leader in upgrading its facilities over the years.
"We look after our own backyard, as much as possible, because we believe in our yards - we have our weekly prime markets and monthly store sales and do very well, I don't care what anyone says," he said.
"They are still as good a prime sale as anywhere else around.
"But obviously someone has to go, eventually."
Colac's Charles Stewart Howard director and auctioneer Shelby Howard said he didn't feel the takeover would affect Colac.
"RLX are the ones that have a chance to shut Camperdown, but I don't think they will," Mr Howard said.
"It's very interesting."
Colac-Otway mayor Chris Potter said there were no plans to close down the town's selling centre.
"We face competition from Mortlake, we understand that, our saleyards are still operating," he said.
'I think we will do our due diligence, at some point, and perhaps review that, but we are still business as usual at the moment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.