Arrested Portland man, 18, already charged with eight briefs of evidence

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 11 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 7:25am
A Portland teen is alleged to have smashed a lounge room window during an argument with his mother over parking. This is a file image.
A Portland 18-year-old who threw a bike stand and helmet through a lounge room window after an argument with his mother over parking is currently in the Warrnambool police station cells.

