A Portland 18-year-old who threw a bike stand and helmet through a lounge room window after an argument with his mother over parking is currently in the Warrnambool police station cells.
The man cannot be named as the new charges are classed as family violence.
He will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
He is already facing eight police briefs of evidence and is scheduled to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on September 19.
Police alleged on Sunday at 6pm the mother returned home to find her son had a friend over.
She asked for the friend's car to be moved so she could access her own vehicle.
The 18-year-old son lost his temper, lashed out and began yelling and swearing.
He pushed a mountain bike onto the victim and she fell over against the friend's car.
The friend then decided to leave, but the son thought he had left his mobile phone in that vehicle.
He then threw a bike stand and helmet through the lounge room window.
Police are expected to oppose bail as the young man is a risk of continuing to offend.
