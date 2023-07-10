Aurum Poultry Co is offering a fresh take on Australia's speciality poultry industry

Picture supplied.

When it comes to poultry, quality is more than just flavour.



There are a number of different considerations that come with getting that perfectly cooked chicken, or fall-from-the-bone succulent duck.



So, with Australia being a country that is known for its love of quality food, it's understandable that companies are trying to push things forward and serve up a new standard for the country's poultry market.



If you've ever purchased a chicken online in Australia, then Aurum Poultry Co. might be familiar to you.



The farming collective has caused a considerable stir within the world of speciality poultry, with its signature Fook Wong chicken and Moorabool Valley corn-fed duck varieties becoming staples at several of Melbourne's best restaurants.



Being one of Australia's most prominent specialist poultry farming cooperatives for the last two decades has seen the Aurum Poultry Co. team build a wealth of experience and knowledge while supplying Australian chefs and restaurants.



So, with that wealth of experience, the team has fine-tuned its practices and brought speciality poultry to a wider audience than ever before.

Putting taste to the test

Whilst the impact that Aurum Poultry Co.'s carefully considered farming practices have had on poultry quality is undeniable, it's important to put that in context.



After all, poultry is but one part of the dish, and the cooking method used will bring out the poultry's natural "gai" flavour in different ways. To support them in this endeavour, the Aurum team has brought together a group of three ambassador chefs.



Each of these Aurum Poultry Co. ambassadors has made a significant impact within Australia's restaurant scene, and each has a unique twist to bring to their signature Aurum dish.



Jerry Mai - Mai has been a significant figure in the proliferation of authentic Vietnamese cuisine within Melbourne, which can be seen through her work with Pho Nom.



Jacques Reymond - Bistro Gitan, L'Hotel Gitan, and Frederic are but a few of this French-born chef's many achievements and associations within Australia's fine dining landscape.



David Dellai - When not focused on his work as Il Bacaro's executive chef, Dellai is also co-owner of the acclaimed Carolina Group restaurant collective.



Jacques Reymond: Roast cockerel and tarragon sauce

Now that we know who they are, let's take a quick look at the dishes that each ambassador brought to the table to showcase the power of speciality poultry.

For those that are more familiar with French cuisine, the term Poulet de Bresse may ring a bell. As the name suggests, it is a type of chicken that originates from Bresse, a former French province.



For Jacques Reymond, the Fook Wong Cockerel offered by Aurum Poultry Co. provides a similarly delectable flavour and texture to the highly-regarded Poulet de Bresse which has partially inspired his dish.



The Roast Cockerel and Tarragon Sauce is a deceptively simple name for what is a delightfully complex bite.



The natural "gai" flavour of the chicken matches perfectly with the licorice notes, and spice of the tarragon sauce to bring out the best in both.



To describe it is to do a disservice to its true deliciousness, so we certainly hope that you get the chance to try it first-hand.

David Dellai: Duck and liver mortadella

As a passionate lover of poultry, David Dellai has been using Aurum Poultry Co. Moorabool Valley corn-fed duck for some time now.



So, when it came time to develop a dish as our ambassador, Dellai was more than up to the challenge.



The unique duck and liver mortadella feeds into the duck's gamey flavour, blending it with an array of spices and sauces through the sausage-making process and creating a duck mortadella that is unlike anything you're likely to have tasted before.



Jerry Mai: Steamed ginger chicken

Melbourne's fine dining world puts a heavy emphasis on authenticity, and it is in this world that Jerry Mai has truly thrived. Making a name for herself as a chef that prioritises paddock-to-plate freshness and authentic Vietnamese flavours, Aurum Poultry Co. knew that Mai's contribution as an ambassador would be something special.



Blending the bold flavour and tender meat of Aurum Poultry Co. Fook Wong Chicken with the bite and freshness of a Vietnamese ginger dish, Mai has brought together a sweet, peppery steamed ginger chicken that is as vibrant as it is delicious.



From the bright flavours of Vietnamese cooking to the spices and aromas of French cuisine, it's beautiful to see the number of different directions that Aurum Poultry Co.'s ambassadors have managed to take this specialty poultry range.



As we mentioned earlier, while quality poultry is essential, it is by no means the only element that goes into creating a truly exceptional dish, and the three Aurum Chef ambassadors have truly showcased this in their own unique ways.

The next steps for Aurum Poultry Co.



As a provider of quality specialty poultry, Aurum Poultry Co. has carved its own path in the Australian culinary world. This has meant working alongside farmers to perfect rearing and production methods and working with some of the country's leading chefs to understand what textures and flavours they value in chicken and duck.

