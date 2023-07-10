The Standard
Breaking

Allansford teen released on bail charged with vehicle thefts

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 10 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 3:57pm
A teenager who is alleged to have taken six white pills before going on a rampage has been released on bail. This is a file image.
An Allansford teenager who allegedly stole a farm ute and then posted social media videos driving at more than 160kmh is back in the community.

