An Allansford teenager who allegedly stole a farm ute and then posted social media videos driving at more than 160kmh is back in the community.
Kobe Reed, 19, successfully applied for bail in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with theft and a range of driving offences.
Magistrate John Bentley granted bail until August 21 when Mr Reed has other matters listed to be heard in court.
His strict bail conditions include Mr Reed obeys an 8pm to 7am overnight curfew, not drive, take illicit drugs or go within 200 metres of a farm where he previously worked. He must comply with his current community corrections order.
Mr Bentley warned Mr Reed if he breached his bail he would be remanded in custody.
"You need to listen very carefully. If you stuff up you're in custody for a long time," he said.
"You'll be at home where your mum can keep an eye on you. I hope for your sake that your mother has Netflix.
"The police can check any time during curfew hours and if you do not appear you will be back in the cells."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald opposed bail, saying Mr Reed was an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
She said he was already on an 18-month community corrections order for quite a few matters, including breaching court orders, breaching bail and unlawful assault.
The police officer said Mr Reed had also appeared in court previously for distributing child abuse material and using a carriage service to harass.
Sergeant Fitzgerald said the new charges related to events at the weekend.
She said Mr Reed told police he obtained six unknown white pills and took two while out on Friday night.
He then took the last four pills while waiting for his mother to pick him up, arriving home in Allansford at 5.20am.
Police allege Mr Reed then walked to the farming property where he worked 850 metres from his home, where he allegedly stole a 250cc red Honda quad bike.
Farm workers took photos of footprints from where the quad bike was stolen which allegedly matched the boots Mr Reed was wearing when he was arrested.
There were also tracks where Mr Reed was alleged to have performed two donuts on the bike while heading back to his home.
The farm workers soon after discovered a 2020 Toyota HiLux was missing.
Police were called and when they arrived it was found someone had entered a Toyota Kluger and snapped the key off in the ignition.
Sergeant Fitzgerald said wires were exposed, making it look like someone had tried to hot-wire start the Kluger.
It was alleged Mr Reed knew the keys to the Kluger were hidden under a mat and a mobile phone had also been taken from the office.
Mr Reed was arrested at 8.30am on Sunday when police obtained his mobile phone and its PIN.
Officers found three Snapchat videos on the phone.
There was a recording taken at 6.31am on Saturday at Mepunga West, which shows a driver allegedly speeding at more than 160kmh when travelling around a corner on the wrong side of the road across double lines.
At 8.47am there was a second recording at Mortlake while he was allegedly driving at more than 150kmh.
A third recording was taken at 10.59am at Willatook when it's alleged Mr Reed was seated behind the steering wheel.
That's where the vehicle was located and GPS data confirmed Mr Reed's phone was at the Cobden-Warrnambool Road early that morning.
A witness told police he located Mr Reed in the Toyota HiLux, which had suffered a smashed front-end and two flat tyres.
The magistrate said it appeared to be a strong police case.
Sergeant Fitzgerald said farm workers feared for their safety and Mr Bentley said if Mr Reed "did anything silly he would be locked up for a very long time".
Long-time senior journalist
