Inside Racing: Patrick Ryan-trained Anirishman up for horse of year award

By Tim Auld
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:00pm
Warrnambool galloper Anirishman has been nominated for the Country Racing Victoria Horse of the Year Award. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos
Warrnambool galloper Anirishman is a late inclusion as one of three horses nominated for the 2022-23 Country Racing Victoria Horse of the Year Award which will be presented in Melbourne on August 19.

