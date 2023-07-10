Warrnambool galloper Anirishman is a late inclusion as one of three horses nominated for the 2022-23 Country Racing Victoria Horse of the Year Award which will be presented in Melbourne on August 19.
Muntham Missile and Not Usual Glorious are the other two contenders for the coveted title.
Originally, Swan Hill-trained Bannerton had been short-listed for the award but he was subsequently excluded after it came to light the horse had a drug irregularity after winning the Hanging Rock Cup in January.
Anirishman's trainer Patrick Ryan was delighted his galloper had been short-listed for the award.
"I got a pleasant surprise when I was told Anirishman was one of the finalists," Ryan said.
"Anirishman had won the St Arnaud and Penshurst cups in this season.
"He's an honest performer."
Not Usual Glorious, trained by South Australian trainer Travis Doudle, is the hot favourite to take out the award.
He won the Benalla, Swan Hill and Terang cups this season and also ran second in the Warrnambool Cup.
Bold Bourbon, pictured with jockey Dean Yendall earlier this year, was scratched from a race at Caulfield on Saturday by Lindsey Smith. Picture by Sean McKenna
IMAGE
YOUNG Cobden-born apprentice jockey Rose Hammond is making every post a winner.
Hammond, who turns 21 on July 23, will have a party in Tongala on July 29 to celebrate the milestone.
The daughter of former star Cobden footballer Stephen 'Trunk' Hammond and wife Joanne, brought her tally of winners to 16 when she rode Classy Joe to victory at Werribee on Sunday.
Hammond is an apprentice to respected Echuca trainer Gwenda Johnstone.
LIGHTLY-raced four-year-old Mr Lincoln has turned into a bargain buy for Tower Hill hobby trainer Chris Ryan.
Mr Lincoln proved too strong for his rivals in winning a restricted race over 2720 metres at Werribee on Sunday.
Ryan said Mr Lincoln had been a slow-maturing horse.
"We've just given him time to mature and it's starting to pay dividends," he said.
"We only gave $2000 for Mr Lincoln as a weanling.
"He's bred to stay all day and loves wet tracks.
"We'll try and find another suitable distance race for him in the future."
From his nine starts Mr Lincoln has won two races and earned more than $55,000 in stake-money for his connections.
TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith decided to scratch his handy galloper Bold Bourbon from a $130,000 restricted race at Caulfield on Saturday after the four-year-old drew a wide barrier.
Smith will now nominate Bold Bourbon for a restricted race at Sandown on July 19.
"I didn't think Bold Bourbon had much of a chance from the bad barrier on Saturday," he said.
"I've got a bit of an opinion of the horse.
"He's won five of his 15 starts and I'm confident with a bit of luck he will go through his classes."
The multiple Group 1-winning trainer was happy with the performance of Aspen Colorado to run second in a 1400-metre race at Caulfield.
"Aspen Colorado is not a bad type of horse," Smith said.
"His biggest concern is he gets back in his races.
"He needs the pace on in the races for him to show his best.
"I want to get him out to 2000 metres in this campaign and I think we'll see the best of him then."
Aspen Colorado has won three races from his 15 starts.
JOCKEYS Ben Allen, Daniel Stackhouse and Paul Gatt have been outed for riding infringements.
Allen, who is riding in great form, will spend nine meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge.
Stewards found Allen permitted his mount to shift in when not clear of other runners. His suspension started at midnight on July 10 and ends midnight July 20. Stewards deemed the incident in the mid-range before handing down the penalty.
Gatt copped an eight meeting suspension after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Stylish Icon at Pakenham on Saturday.
Gatt's time on the sidelines begins at midnight on July 15 and expires midnight July 24. Stackhouse pleaded guilty for failing to ride his mount out to the line at Werribee on Sunday.
He starts his seven meeting suspension at midnight on July 15 and can begin riding back on July 24.
THE prestigious 2022-23 Australian Racehorse of the Year awards will be celebrated as a joint event with the Australian Racing Hall of Fame, to coincide with Western Australia's five-week spring racing carnival The Pinnacles at Ascot Racecourse in November.
Racing and Wagering Western Australia will host the combined awards ceremony at Perth Stadium on Thursday, November 23 leading into the G1 Furphy-Railway Stakes held at Ascot on Saturday, November 25.
ILLOWA-bred galloper Just Folk is one of more than 430 horses that have been listed for bidding in the Inglis Digital July (early) sale.
Just Folk, who won two group 2 races, was previously in former Warrnambool trainer Josh Julius' care. The rising seven-year-old should attract plenty of attention for potential buyers.
The diverse catalogue also features handy mares Another Award and She's All Class - both being offered as racing and breeding prospects.
Stakes winners Charmmebaby and Majestic Shot are two other top-class mares being offered as racing and breeding prospects.
There are also some significant unreserved reduction drafts, highlighted by Godolphin and Contract-Hesket.
Godolphin will offer 26 lots - racehorses, race fillies and broodmares.
The two-time group 2 winner and last start stakes winner Character is one of its lots offered for sale.
The Contract-Hesket draft of 38 breeding and racing stock should attract buyers given their record of top-quality producers. Weanlings by Capitalist, Heelbent, Nicconi, Astern etc and yearlings by The Autumn Sun, Flying Artie, Hellbent, All Too Hard and Rubick are also in the sale.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.