Brothers jailed after series of home and business raids

Bumbling Warrnambool crooks who thought cutting electricity to businesses would allow easy access to valuables have been jailed for about two years.
Luke Moon, 38, and Kaine Moon, 36, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court mid-last month to a series of failed ram raids and burglaries.
But they struck gold when they went to an Allansford home of a business owner they indirectly knew and made off with a safe containing $76,145.
Kaine Moon pleaded guilty to 19 offences, including numerous commercial and residential burglaries, attempted burglaries, theft of vehicles worth $40,000, criminal damage of $43,000 and the theft of the $76,000 in cash.
Luke Moon admitted to 18 similar charges but also to trafficking methamphetamine.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending was mainly committed in February and March this year, describing the crimes as premeditated and organised, which included the use of grinders, sledgehammers and oxy acetylene torches.
He said the property stolen was valued at tens of thousands of dollars and the "wanton damage and destruction" caused also amounted to tens of thousands of dollars.
Mr Lethbridge said the victims were community organisations, such as the Warrnambool Football Club and the Cobden Golf Club, as well as commercial premises.
He said the residential burglary at Allansford, where the safe containing $76,000 was stolen, represented an inheritance and retirement fund for the residents.
"Your crimes had a significant and ongoing impact on the victims," he said.
The magistrate said both of the brothers had substantial prior court convictions and both had served terms of imprisonment in Victoria and interstate.
He said they also had long-standing drug addiction issues, mainly to methamphetamine.
"Your crimes caused a great deal of trauma, fear and distress involving community groups and clubs as well as small and medium-sized businesses," Mr Lethbridge said.
"Your offending was brazen and persistent."
Kaine was jailed for a total effective sentence of 24 months with a minimum 16 months to serve.
His driver's licence was also cancelled for 18 months.
Luke was jailed for 23 months with a minimum 15 months to serve.
His licence was also cancelled for 18 months.
Both have served 101 days in custody which will be taken off their sentences.
