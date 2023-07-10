The Standard
The case involving a Warrnambool resident will be back in court on Tuesday

By Andrew Thomson
July 10 2023
After 14 days in custody person charged with threatening to rape mother remains non-verbal
A 26-year-old Warrnambool person charged with threatening to rape their mother is continuing to refuse to engage with doctors and lawyers eight days after being arrested.

