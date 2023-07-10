After 14 days in custody person charged with threatening to rape mother remains non-verbal

A 26-year-old Warrnambool person charged with threatening to rape their mother is continuing to refuse to engage with doctors and lawyers eight days after being arrested.
The accused, who cannot be legally named, did not appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday and a bail application has been listed for hearing in the same court at 2pm on Tuesday.
The court heard attempts are being made each day by Forensicare staff to engage with the accused, but so far those attempts have been unsuccessful.
Lawyers are similarly finding it impossible to get instructions or to have confirmation to apply for bail.
Magistrate Timothy Gattuso said the accused had so far been in custody for eight days.
He adjourned the further hearing of the matter until Tuesday at 2pm for an hour in the hope a bail application could be heard.
Custody staff told Monday's hearing the 26-year-old remained non verbal and noted that there had previously been issues taking the Warrnambool resident into court because they refused to wear clothes.
A supervisor at the Melbourne Assessment Prison said the accused person was "not making any sense when they speak" and attempts were being made daily to undertake psychiatric assessments.
He said those attempts had so far been unsuccessful but there was another psychiatric assessment booked in for Monday afternoon.
The person has been in custody since June 26 after an incident in Warrnambool which led to police charges.
The person is known as a male, female and numbers - either Agent 3301 or Zero.
The 26-year-old was arrested and remanded in custody. Their charges include unlawful imprisoned, recklessly causing injury (the woman suffered a laceration to a leg), threats to kill, threat to commit a sexual offence (rape their mother), criminal damage and unlawful assault.
The court heard it was not sure how the accused person could get into Forensicare hospitalisation without volunteering to do so.
The Warrnambool person was charged with threatening to rape their mother after a standoff with police last month.
Warrnambool police officers were called to a city address on June 27 after it was alleged a person had made threats towards their mother.
Officers were forced to barge their way into a bedroom where a woman was allegedly being contained by her adult child.
Police allege the woman had been assaulted by her child and a picture frame was smashed over her.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
