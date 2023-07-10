Homeless man who breaches court orders warned he's risking more jail time

A homeless man with a shocking history of breaching court-imposed intervention orders has been given a chance to get his life back on track.
The man, who cannot be named as that would identify the victims, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to sending messages via social media to a former partner.
In a victim impact statement a woman said she never felt safe, thinking her ex-partner could arrive at her door at any time and she was fearful this would be her life from now on.
A lawyer for the offender said her client had been involved in similar breaches last year.
She said he had now completed a course about healthy relationships which gave him better insight into the impact of his offending.
Accommodation has been sorted out for the next week after the man previously lived in a caravan park paid for by charities and support services.
The man has spent 56 days in custody with 14 days of that time consumed by a previous 14-day sentence.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said 42 days had already been served on the existing charges.
He said it was clear from material provided to the court the impact of the offending on the victim was significant.
The magistrate said the accused had served a number of jail sentences and the last term served was four months.
Mr Mellas said the man had been complying with his community corrections order despite his homelessness and had done 72 out of 100 hours of community work.
He said the offender needed to focus on the way he approached relationships because that had to change.
The magistrate said simply sentencing the man to jail terms was not going to help him change his behaviour.
He decided a period of judicial monitoring was required and adjourned the case until a further hearing on August 28 which would allow the man to find stable accommodation and re-engage with the Office of Corrections.
Mr Mellas said if the defendant breached his bail before the judicial monitoring then all other options were off the table and the man would go back to jail.
In a separate case, a Warrnambool man with vision issues has been jailed for the 119 days he has already spent in custody.
The man, who also cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool court to using a carriage service to harass, assault, carrying a dangerous article (a letter opener) and drug offences.
The man had been in a relationship with a woman for six months and exhibited controlling and jealous behaviour.
The woman attempted to break up with the man but felt unable to leave him.
The man repeatedly sent her highly abusive text messages.
When they were together she tried to leave a home, he tried to stop her and then chased her outside which was captured on CCTV.
The woman was crying and upset.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the defendant had a shocking criminal record and he was jailed for six months last year after breaching a court-imposed intervention order.
In 2021 he was imprisoned for almost 12 months for stalking.
The defendant's lawyer admitted his client's prior court appearances "were not a good read" but claimed the current charges were less serious than what he had faced previously.
The magistrate said that at 36 years old the defendant should be sick of going through a cycle of offending, often by assaulting women, being arrested, jailed and being released from prison before offending again.
"You are building up a very bad record. The first port of call for similar offending will be jail terms," he said.
"Those jail terms will just get longer. Fortunately this is not the worst example of this type of offending that this court sees.
"But if you breach intervention orders or hurt women in the future you will get more jail time and it will be more than 119 days."
The man was jailed for a total effective sentence of 119 days - time counted as already served.
