Concerns have been raised about the "risk" of co-locating a new neighbourhood house in a west Warrnambool playground after two kinders and a childcare centre were ruled out as options.
Helen Browne raised the issue at last week's Warrnambool City Council meeting after the council had voted to begin consultation and designs of a temporary centre in the Pecten Avenue playground.
During public question time, she referred to the June council agenda which had ruled out other potential locations, including three which all had one thing in common - children. "Three other co-location considerations identified risk in relation to children," Ms Browne said.
She said the council agenda had referred to it being "inappropriate" to locate the neighbourhood house at a childcare centre and kinder, and there was "risk" in being co-located at another kindergarten. "They're council's words," she said.
"And of course they are supervised children, whereas the Pecten Avenue precinct has unsupervised children."
She also asked for a copy of the risk analysis the council had done for the site.
Ms Browne said residents in the area were also concerned a neighbourhood house at Pecten Avenue would progress without adequate consultation and cited the low score the council had received for consultation in the recent community satisfaction survey.
She said their trust in the council was exceptionally low, and they had no confidence it would consider their needs as ratepayers and residents.
More than 2000 letters have been delivered to properties in west Warrnambool to let residents know the council is about to begin consultation for a proposed $500,000 neighbourhood house.
But Ms Browne said the park was regularly used by residents from other parts of the city and called for a sign to be erected there to let people know about the plans.
Ms Browne said the council's 2014 open space strategy reported access to open space should be distributed as fairly as possible across the municipality.
"In west Warrnambool, we have actually very little green space," she said.
She said the fact Pecten Avenue was being considered for a neighbourhood house was evidence there was little open space in the city's west, whereas the city's north had fabulous open green space in the Brierly precinct.
She raised concerns about the location of a new pedestrian crossing near the Pecten Avenue playground, which she said would impede access to the site. She said there was limited car parking near the playground and many parents were now forced to park on the nature strip.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the pedestrian crossing location was chosen because it was seen as the best place to help slow traffic.
Mr Mason said the mail out was the start of a comprehensive engagement process. "A range of issues will obviously need to be given careful consideration. I'm sure the council will be guided by the community engagement," he said.
Mr Mason said the issues raised about risk, transport and parking would need to be explored throughout the engagement phase.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
