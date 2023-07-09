The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool golf export Marc Leishman earns best LIV result

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 10 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool golfing export Marc Leishman finished second at the LIV London event. Picture by Getty Images
Warrnambool golfing export Marc Leishman finished second at the LIV London event. Picture by Getty Images

Marc Leishman reminded everyone of his capabilities on Monday morning with the Warrnambool golfing export producing his best individual LIV Golf result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.