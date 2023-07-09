Marc Leishman reminded everyone of his capabilities on Monday morning with the Warrnambool golfing export producing his best individual LIV Golf result.
The 39-year-old finished runner-up in the London event at 14-under, tied with American Patrick Reed, just one shot behind winner and fellow Aussie Cameron Smith.
The second-placed finish marked a welcome return to form after finishing outside the top 25 in his previous three starts. His previous best in a LIV event was 13th in Bangkok in October 2022.
The six-time US PGA tour winner, who joined LIV late last year, trailed Ripper GC teammate Smith by three shots entering the final round of the 54-hole competition before shooting a five-under par 66.
Smith's final-round 68 secured the win however a bogey on the last meant Ripper GC missed out by one stroke on forcing a play-off for the team event with Reed's 4Aces GC. Leishman pocketed about $3.36 million, which included $560,000 prize-money awarded to him and each member of the Ripper GC team for their collective result.
"I really wanted to concentrate on the individual leaderboard because I knew if I had as good a score as I could, the team would take care of itself," Leishman said.
"It was really cool to be in the mix with both the individual and the team."
Smith, who Leishman played alongside in the final round, was happy for his teammate and friend.
"It was nice playing with Leish," he said.
"I haven't played with him in a competitive round in it seems like forever.
"He's hitting the ball so good at the moment, he probably got a little bit unlucky on the greens this weekend, could have been a little bit of a different story I think for the team and for the individual outcome if some of those had have gone in but it's good to see him back doing what he does out on the golf course, being creative and up the top of the leader-board."
The next LIV event is scheduled for Greenbrier, USA from August 4.
