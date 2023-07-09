The Standard
Three to appear in the Warrnambool court for bail hearings.

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 10 2023 - 7:50am, first published 7:41am
Woman who kicked partner to the head back in police custody
A 39-year-old Coleraine woman already on assault-related charges has been arrested for again beating up her partner.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

