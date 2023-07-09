Woman who kicked partner to the head back in police custody

A 39-year-old Coleraine woman already on assault-related charges has been arrested for again beating up her partner.
The woman was arrested at the weekend and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
Police will allege she pushed her partner off a stool and then kicked him, causing a nasty gash to his head which bled profusely.
She has been charged with recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault, assault by kicking and breaching her bail.
She was already on bail for offending involving assaulting the same victim.
A 25-year-old Portland man who appeared in court last week is also back in police custody.
He's now been charged with an attempted burglary at the Portland Canadian Rooster outlet as well as stealing a handbag and a mobile phone.
The man was on bail for similar offending.
And a 19-year-old Allansford man accused of stealing a quad bike and Toyota HiLux utility from his work boss while under the influence of illicit substances will also appear in court on Monday.
He is alleged to have sent a social media Snapchat while driving the stolen ute between Allansford and Willatook, north of Koroit - more than 50 kilometres.
It's alleged he was driving at 150km/h and his driving caused two of the ute's tyres to pop before the teen rang his Mum to come and pick him up.
The offending happened on Saturday morning and the young man was arrested on Sunday, interviewed, charged with theft and driving offences and is expected to apply for bail on Monday.
