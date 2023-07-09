The Standard
George Stevens and Finn O'Sullivan star for Vic Country in loss

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 9 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 6:00pm
South Warrnambool's George Stevens had 22 disposals and a goal against the Allies. Picture by Getty Images
Two Hampden league players starred for Victoria Country under 18s in its narrow loss to the Allies on Sunday at Moorabbin.

