Two Hampden league players starred for Victoria Country under 18s in its narrow loss to the Allies on Sunday at Moorabbin.
George Stevens (South Warrnambool) and Finn O'Sullivan (Koroit) were damaging in the 12.9 (81) to 10.10 (70) loss, that saw the Allies crowned champions of the national championships.
Stevens, a highly-rated draft prospect who can play in defence and in the midfield, finished with 22 disposals and a goal while bottom-age star Finn O'Sullivan had 20 disposals and a goal.
Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool), a talented defender also tipped to be picked up in this year's draft, was also named for Vic Country.
Vic Country are third with one win ahead of their final game, against Vic Metro at Princes Park on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Greater Western Victorian Rebels boys' side registered a resounding win against the Murray Bushrangers on Sunday. The Rebels - featuring seven Hampden league players - prevailed 14.14 (98) to 3.7 (25), with Koroit duo Connor Byrne (three goals) and Mitchell Lloyd (one goal) hitting the scoreboard, as well as Cobden's Rhys Unwin (two goals).
"The boys played well. It was a good win," Rebels coach David Loader said.
"Both sides had a bit of talent not playing, so some of them (players) got an opportunity to play again that had been out of the side for a bit.
"When you win by 11 goals or 12 goals it's always pleasing."
Loader was impressed by the work of bottom-agers Wil Rantall (South Warrnambool), Reggie Mast (Warrnambool) and Unwin.
"Wil Rantall played quite well I thought as a key defender," he said. "Reggie Mast was Ok. He got a little bit of the footy and Rhys Unwin looked really dangerous forward."
The Rebels girls' outfit also produced a big win over the Bushrangers earlier in the day. The side won 7.3 (45) to 2.0 (12) with three south-west players featuring.
The Rebels boys' next game is against the Geelong Falcons at Reid Oval on July 30 while the girls face the Northern Knights on Saturday at Preston City Oval.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
