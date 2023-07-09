Allansford coach Tim Nowell witnessed a potential turning point from some of his younger players in the side's 9.8 (62) to 4.2 (26) win over Timboon Demons on Saturday.
The Cats have stuck with a large contingent of youth all season and against the Demons, in atrocious weather, Nowell liked what he saw.
"I've coached some of these kids for the last three or four years at under 18 level and that. I know what they're capable of," Nowell said.
"Those younger lads, what I saw out of some of them today is what I know they can do. Probably today with a few of them, it's probably taken 13 games but I actually saw in them today what I used to see them do back at under 18 level."
Nowell, acknowledging he may have missed someone, was impressed with the showings of talented youngsters Cooper Day, Lachie Read, Ruben Swan, Flynn Gleeson and Kalin Jans.
He also praised debutant Jordan Eldridge, saying "he didn't back down".
Nowell is hopeful the improvement from his inexperienced players will continue.
"We haven't dropped any of them back to the twos at all, even when they've been struggling for form, we just kept them in our seniors ticking over, knowing at some stage they'll find their feet and start playing some good footy and I'm hoping today was that day."
Brett Hunger earned best-player honours for the Cats, with Nowell describing the result as a "good hard-fought win".
The Cats sit one-win behind fifth-placed Russells Creek with five rounds to go and Nowell knows his side has a tough task ahead of them to play finals.
"It's going to take our best football, we can't have lapses," he said.
"I believe in this group more than anyone."
