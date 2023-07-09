We had a really great first quarter defensively and our second quarter defensively was great. We lost our way a little bit in the third but then finished off strong again..."- Lee Primmer
Warrnambool Mermaids are well-placed to attack the business end of the Big V season, following a 76-63 away-win against Melbourne University on Saturday night.
The reigning champions are in second spot with two games to play and only trail first-placed Bellarine Storm - who have played an extra game - by one win.
Mermaids coach Lee Primmer was happy to return to the winners' list and highlighted the strength of his squad's depth as well as its relatively clean bill of health.
Mia Mills (bone bruising to knee) is the Mermaids' only injured player and could be back shortly after sitting on the bench on Saturday while Amy Wormald (unavailable), Poppy Myers (nationals) and Ava Bishop (overseas) will all return to the group at various stages.
"We've got plenty of depth," Primmer said.
"We've got Lara Clarke playing minutes as a 14-year-old doing a really good job...
"We do get lots of options coming up. We're in a good spot in regards to that. We haven't got injuries other than Mia."
Primmer said the team would also be cautious in managing star veteran Louise Brown during the week after she played "major minutes".
Brown was influential playing point guard, with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while teammate Dakota Crichton was the star of the show with 18 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.
Molly McKinnon (holidays and knee injury) also came back into the starting five and contributed 13 points, five rebounds and one assist.
The win was a team effort from the Mermaids, who led at every change after a strong start saw them in front 26-ll after the first quarter.
"We had a really great first quarter defensively and our second quarter defensively was great," Primmer said.
"We lost our way a little bit in the third but then finished off strong again in the last quarter."
The Mermaids' focus now turns to Chelsea, who they play at home on Saturday, before taking on Warrandyte to finish the regular season.
Meanwhile, the Warrnambool Seahawks suffered a pair of away losses at the weekend. The side fell 88-80 against Gippsland United on Saturday before losing to Pakenham 84-75 on Sunday.
US import Jamal Pollydore top-scored in both games, dropping 25 in the first and 23 in the second. The Seahawks sit fifth with games against Chelsea and Bulleen to come.
