The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Panmure not worrying about the past ahead of 2023 WDFNL flag tilt

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 9 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panmure coach Chris Bant watches the ball onto his boot earlier in the season. Picture by Sean McKenna
Panmure coach Chris Bant watches the ball onto his boot earlier in the season. Picture by Sean McKenna

Panmure coach Chris Bant is firmly focused on the future following his side's 76-point Warrnambool and District league win against South Rovers on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.