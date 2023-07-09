Panmure coach Chris Bant is firmly focused on the future following his side's 76-point Warrnambool and District league win against South Rovers on Saturday.
The Bulldogs sit fourth following the 14.17 (101) to 3.7 (25) victory and although they might like to be higher on the ladder, Bant knows the importance of not spending too much time looking in the rear vision mirror.
"We've spoken about it the whole way along, it's probably not what's happened in the season so far, it's what happens from now on that's going to define us," he said.
"That's where we're at and if we can put it all together and put our best foot forward at the right time, I think we're going to be hard to beat."
Bant lauded his midfielders for their work in the wild weather conditions.
"Mainly our midfielders I gave the best players to - Damian Moloney, Brady Purcell, Sam McKinnon and then Jacob Moloney in the ruck," he said.
McKinnon kicked three goals on debut after a mid-season move from Hampden league side North Warrnambool Eagles.
"He was really smooth with the ball, he was really good so hopefully he continues that form and gets better and better as he plays more games," Bant said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
