Dennington stalwart Luke Pearson is showing no signs of slowing down, producing a commanding performance on Saturday to lead the Dogs to victory in his 200th game for the club.
The defender, who is also vice captain, was adjudged the Dogs' best player as his side defeated Old Collegians 8.14 (62) to 4.12 (36) in the Warrnambool and District league clash.
Dogs coach Leigh Anderson described the win in wet and windy conditions as "a slog".
He lauded Pearson for his showing in his milestone game.
"He turned back the clock to be honest," Anderson said.
"Best on ground, he played a cracker."
Anderson said his side "responded really well" after trailing by nine points at quarter-time.
The Dogs then out-scored the Warriors 45 to three in the next two quarters before an inaccurate final term where the Warriors kicked one goal and nine behinds.
"The last quarter they probably had a lot of the footy in their forward 50,"Anderson said.
"They probably just didn't capitalise, they kicked a lot of points, so we got away with it."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
