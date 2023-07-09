A trio of returning Kolora-Noorat stars made a huge difference in the side's win against fellow top-five side Russells Creek on Saturday.
Midfield champion Ben Moloney, skipper Ryan O'Connor and key forward Lucas Boyd (four goals) dominated for the Power, who triumphed 11.12 (78) to 6.13 (49) in the round 13 Warrnambool and District league clash.
Wild weather, including hail, battered Mack Oval as it did most of the region, with Power coach Nick Bourke describing the victory as a "real battle".
"Obviously tricky conditions for all games across the district yesterday," he said.
"It was a real battle and it was pretty even in that first half but we stuck with it and were able to come away with a really pleasing win against a quality opposition."
Bourke praised Moloney and O'Connor for their performances after missing multiple games.
"On days like that, to have your leaders out there, Ben in the midfield and Ryan down back, they both just stood up in the pivotal times," he said.
"When the going got tough they seemed to stand head and shoulders above the rest. We're very lucky to have them, they were super yesterday for us."
The Power mentor also lauded Boyd for his efforts on a day not favourable for forwards.
"He was great," he said.
"He certainly straightens us up and we're probably lucky that we do have a lot of different avenues to goal with him missing with injury and then other blokes have been able to step up and get a lot of confidence.
"He does take a lot of pressure off a lot of the others and he's such a big target for us and he was great again yesterday for us in tricky conditions for a key forward."
Phillip Chatfield was named the Creekers' best player.
