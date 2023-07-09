ALLY O'Connor knows south-west Victoria well enough to be aware of its volatile weather patterns.
It's why the South Warrnambool midcourter treated Saturday's treacherous wet and windy conditions as a positive.
Rain pelted down during the opening term and strong wind gusts were present throughout the entire Hampden league netball game against Warrnambool at Friendly Societies' Park.
O'Connor, 23, said the Roosters, who extended their undefeated run this season to 12 with a 66-26 victory, knew they could face similar conditions come finals.
She said while it "was horrible" to play in, it was important to be adaptable.
"I think that's what you need in a team, to be able to change to the conditions because you never know what's going to come in finals," the Geelong-based university student said.
"It's good to play in the conditions now to see what we can do."
The centre said coach Will Jamison encouraged careful ball use.
"We had to play a more short, sharper game," the 2019 league best-and-fairest winner said.
"You can't really do those higher lobs, especially into Hollie (Phillips) and Annie (Blackburn in goals).
"You just have to play a bit smarter."
O'Connor said the wind was a major factor in game style but that their attacking duo showed versatility.
"Our poor goalies shot amazingly in the conditions," she said.
"The winds were like 35 kilometres per hour and the fact those girls could shoot 66 goals together is phenomenal."
Meg Kelson was moved into goal keeper and "dominated as she always does" while Annie O'Brien spent time in wing defence and Olivia Marris in wing attack.
"We did shuffle around a fair bit too and everyone saw the court for a good half at least," O'Connor said.
"It was kind of good to get some new connections going on and see what was out there for us."
O'Connor, who is determined to help the Roosters win back-to-back premierships, returned to South Warrnambool this season.
She is commuting to games from Geelong where she is studying nursing and is playing Victorian Netball League championship grade with Geelong Cougars.
She's also been training with the Collingwood academy and has Vic Fury state commitments coming up shortly as part of a jam-packed netball diary.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
