The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

South Warrnambool netballer Ally O'Connor juggling Hampden, Victorian Netball League

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 9 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool midcourter Ally O'Connor stretches for the ball against Warrnambool as rain pelts down at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool midcourter Ally O'Connor stretches for the ball against Warrnambool as rain pelts down at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

ALLY O'Connor knows south-west Victoria well enough to be aware of its volatile weather patterns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.