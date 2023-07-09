THE Port Fairy Cemetery Trust has been forced to beef up padlocks and chains to safeguard equipment stored in a dilapidated maintenance shed after a funding application for a new shed was knocked back.
The rusting shed was broken into twice in one week earlier this year with thousands of dollars' worth of equipment stolen.
It was the third break-in in recent years.
The eight trust members, who are all volunteers, have also introduced daily patrols to keep an eye on cemetery security.
Trust secretary Ian Perry said the organisation applied to the Department of Health in March for a $39,000 grant to build a new, larger shed on a different location in the cemetery grounds.
He said with interments and graves pretty much the only source of revenue available to the trust, money was "pretty tight".
Mr Perry received a letter from the department's Cemetery Sector Governance Support Unit in May, informing him the trust's funding application was unsuccessful.
"They said they receive more grant applications than it can fund," he said.
The letter urged the trust to resubmit its application in the next funding round ending November 30.
Grants are made only twice a year.
The existing shed, which houses a mower and grounds equipment, was "rusting away".
It is believed to be more than 50 years old.
Trust member Maria Cameron said the present shed was too small and so flimsy "you could kick it in with one foot".
"It's past its use-by date."
Mrs Cameron said much of the equipment stolen in the break-ins earlier this year was yet to be replaced by insurance, forcing trust members to use their own private equipment for grounds maintenance.
"It's just heartbreaking," she said.
She told The Standard last year the thieves had taken important equipment.
"They took every bit of equipment we have, except for the ride-on mower," she said.
Mrs Cameron said the trust was made up of a small group of volunteers, who dedicated time to ensuring the cemetery is maintained.
"We're all volunteers and we put a lot of time into the cemetery," she said.
Items including a hedge trimmer worth about $600 and other items were stolen from the trust's on-site shed.
Mr Perry said the trust had resorted to installing a heavier padlock and stronger chain to boost security until a new shed could be built.
A new, larger, sturdier structure, which would have CCTV cameras, is earmarked for bluestone rocky land near the rear of the showgrounds, freeing up the present shed site for more burials.
Mr Perry said a new shed had been identified in the trust's 20-year-plan as one of the more urgent priorities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.