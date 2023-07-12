The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Organisations invited to cybersecurity symposium in Warrnambool

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 13 2023 - 7:50am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protect your organisation from cyber criminals at city forum
Protect your organisation from cyber criminals at city forum

Cybersecurity will be the focus of a symposium in Warrnambool this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.