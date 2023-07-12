Protect your organisation from cyber criminals at city forum

Cybersecurity will be the focus of a symposium in Warrnambool this month.
Community Southwest executive officer Richard Zerbe said cybersecurity was a risk management issue and every organisation faces different issues.
"Prevention is better than cure and organisations need to be up to date with the latest cybersecurity advice and accessing free services such as this symposium," Mr Zerbe said.
"All not for profits and community organisations are encouraged to attend."
A panel of five experts will offer advice on how organisations can ensure they are protected.
Areas to be covered at the free Cybersafe 23 Symposium include research findings, risk management, workplace human resources, implementation strategies as well as the impact and consequences of cybersecurity attacks.
Mr Zerbe said managers, executives and boards needed to be informed and engaged to be asking questions and looking over the cybersecurity landscape.
The symposium is hosted by eResources Business Systems.
Rod Brugman, director of eResources, said most small businesses had already experienced a cyber security incident.
"The goal of cybersecurity planning is to protect the security and privacy of your data systems from data breach, unauthorised access, damage or destruction," Mr Brugman said.
In 2022 there were 76,000 reported cybercrime attacks, which equates to an incident every seven minutes in Australia, according to the Australian Cyber Security Centre.
It will be held on Thursday, July 20 from 2pm to 4.30pm at the Lady Bay Resort.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
