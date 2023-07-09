The Standard
Ciaron Maher's Flash Flood wins city race at Caulfield

By Tim Auld
Updated July 9 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:07am
Ciaron Maher is on track to beat his metropolitan season win tally. Picture by Sean McKenna
WOOLSTHORPE-bred galloper Flash Flood got up in the last couple of strides to score a thrilling victory for trainer Ciaron Maher in a $150,000 race at Caulfield on Saturday.

