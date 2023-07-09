WOOLSTHORPE-bred galloper Flash Flood got up in the last couple of strides to score a thrilling victory for trainer Ciaron Maher in a $150,000 race at Caulfield on Saturday.
Flash Flood, ably ridden by apprentice jockey Carleen Hefel, defeated Chief Altony and Flash Feeling to win the restricted contest over 1700 metres.
The win gave Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, their 94th Melbourne metropolitan winner for the 2022-23 season.
With only six meetings left in the current season, Victoria's leading trainers are 10 city wins behind their career-best metropolitan tally of 104 winners last season.
Winslow-raised Maher said Flash Flood had a bright future.
"Flash Flood is a home-bred from Woolsthorpe. I think he's got a bright future in front of him. He's been lightly raced for a rising six-year-old," he said.
"Flash Flood loves wet tracks and that's a real advantage at this time of the year.
"He's won two on the trot now so we'll probably have to lift him up in class.
"The win is a great result as we have some long-term owners in the ownership of Flash Flood."
Maher gave credit to Hefel following her winning ride.
"Carleen does a lot of work for us," he said. "It's great to see all her hard work is being rewarded with her riding winners. She deserves the opportunities she gets because she's a really hard worker.
"Carleen has a great understanding of Flash Flood. She rides him in a lot of his trackwork."
Saturday's win saw Flash Flood take his stakemoney to more than $395,000.
