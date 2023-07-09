Woman shaken after address raided by offender she thought was housemate

Police are seeking information from the public after an unusual home invasion at a west Warrnambool address.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said that between 7am and 7.30am on Tuesday last week someone entered a home in Carolyn Crescent.
A female resident thought someone rummaging through the living room, kitchen and a second bedroom was her co-tenant, until that woman arrived home and they realised there had been an intruder at the address.
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said the unknown offender entered the Carolyn Crescent address through a sliding window while a woman was at home alone.
"She's heard someone in the lounge room, kitchen and the second bedroom and thought it was her housemate," he said.
"When the housemate arrived home soon after it was discovered that someone had been inside the home and searched through cupboards and draws.
"It appears that nothing was taken. The residents were a bit shaken but the woman who was at home just thought it was her housemate and didn't know there was an intruder at the time of the offence."
Detective Senior Constable Ryan said crime scene officers had attended the address and obtained forensic material, which was being processed.
"We are requesting that anyone who saw anything or who has knowledge of this offence to contact the Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
"We are also asking that anyone who has CCTV footage in that area to check their security camera footage for activity between 7am and 7.30am last Tuesday morning."
