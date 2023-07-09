KOROIT is hopeful injuries to a dynamic duo sustained in its gutsy win against Port Fairy on Saturday won't be long-term.
Midfielders James Gow (ankle) and Alex Pulling (corkie) were hurt in the 7.3 (45) to 5.5 (35) victory at a muddy Victoria Park.
The result lifted Koroit, which benefitted from Terang Mortlake and North Warrnambool Eagles' losses, to second on the Hampden league ladder on percentage.
Saints coach Chris McLaren said Gow was hurt in the first term.
"It rolled and someone crunched over it. He's a bit sore," he said.
"It will be a wait and see one."
McLaren said Pulling was unsure of the extent of his quad injury.
"He doesn't know if he felt it pull or if it's the cork," he said.
Goals were at a premium in a low-scoring, wind-swept game where Hampden under 23 captain Paddy O'Sullivan shone.
All majors were kicked to the Warrnambool end of the ground.
Koroit kicked four goals with the aid of the breeze in the third term to be a nervy 13 points clear at the main break.
Its fourth term was a lesson in defending. The Saints held the Seagulls goalless.
"We've had a few of those games this year where we've had to grind them out a little bit," McLaren said.
"We felt we got a bit wrong in the second quarter with method stuff. We retreated at stoppage and went backwards with our possessions and, in those conditions, as soon as you lose any traction...
"I thought Port Fairy left stoppage and congestion well and we were really reactive. We addressed that with our mids at half-time and Alex Pulling came straight over and said 'hey, we're no good there, we need to be better in that area'.
"When that stuff is happening it is really pleasing."
The loss ended a run of four wins for the much-improved Port Fairy.
Seagulls coach Dustin McCorkell took positives out of the game - highlighting Jake Bartlett's power of work in the ruck - which came less than a year after the club forfeited a senior match to the same opposition.
"The main thing is, as a footy club, we came here today expecting to win," he said.
"The boys are disappointed we lost, which is a good spot to be in compared to where we've been in the past.
"We cost ourselves dearly with silly things. I think four of their goals came from free kicks and trying to bring the ball across in front of goals in these conditions wasn't on but credit to the boys, they fought it out."
McCorkell, who conceded the Gulls "spent all their petrol tickets" in the third term, said Koroit did well on the spread and finished with energy.
