An experienced ambulance officer has given a glowing endorsement of a Warrnambool police officer who was charged with assault.
Warrnambool police Leading Senior Constable David MacPhail, 64, pleaded not guilty in a Warrnambool County Court trial to two assault-related charges.
On Friday, the jury was discharged and Mr MacPhail was acquitted on all charges by Judge John Smallwood, bringing to an abrupt end an exhaustive process that lasted three years.
Senior Constable David MacPhail was charged after an incident at a Kielli Drive address in Warrnambool on June 9, 2020.
It was alleged he struck Kurwin Clarke once while holding handcuffs in his right hand during an arrest.
Ambulance officer John Holland told a jury late last week that there was a call-out to the Kielli Drive address after Mr Clarke, 28, contacted emergency services when his mother suffered serious injuries.
Due to the address being flagged for weapons, violence and self-harm, ambulance officers wait for police officers to invite them inside when the situation was deemed safe.
Mr Holland said he thought the male inside the home, Mr Clarke, was a risk to both himself and his ambulance partner.
After asking for a situation report, Senior Constable McacPhail was instructed by Sergeant Rob McKellar to arrest the male in the home, Mr Clarke.
Senior Constable MacPhail had reported that the woman in the home was in a potentially critical condition due to suspected knife wounds to an arm.
Mr Holland said that ideally he and his partner would have removed themselves from the home, but that wasn't possible because the patient was critical and if they left she could have deteriorated quickly.
He said there was a need for the ambulance officers to focus on the attention they needed to provide the patient.
Mr Holland agreed he knew Senior Constable MacPhail as they had both worked in Warrnambool emergency services for more than 20 years.
He said he recalled that Senior Constable MacPhail had assisted staff when the ambulance officer was previously a nurse at the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
On June 9, 2020, Mr Holland even asked Senior Constable MacPhail to pass him items from his medical bag to assist in providing care.
"Police and ambulance work together," he said.
"We call on them to make us safe while we are working to make other people safe."
Mr Holland added that he recalled Senior Constable MacPhail had stopped at a traffic accident when a driver had suffered a stroke, even though the police officer was off-duty at the time and in civilian clothes.
During the trial Judge Smallwood questioned why the matter was being put before a jury, but he eventually short circuited that by acquitting Senior Constable MacPhail.
Questions are now being asked about how and why charges were ever brought after an investigation by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.
