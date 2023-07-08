The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

An ambulance officer gave evidence in a county court trial

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 9 2023 - 9:54am, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-time Warrnambool police officer Senior Constable Dave MacPhail has been cleared of assault charges by a county court judge. That decision has led to questions about how and why Senior Cohnstable MacPhail was ever charged.
Long-time Warrnambool police officer Senior Constable Dave MacPhail has been cleared of assault charges by a county court judge. That decision has led to questions about how and why Senior Cohnstable MacPhail was ever charged.

An experienced ambulance officer has given a glowing endorsement of a Warrnambool police officer who was charged with assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.