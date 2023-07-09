EACH week a different young footballer is catching coach Hamish Waldron's attention.
On Saturday, as Hamilton Kangaroos recorded just their second win from 12 Hampden league rounds, it was Ethan Knight.
Knight, who was joint best on ground in the Roos' under 18.5 premiership last season, shone in its 13.14 (92) to 5.10 (40) victory against Portland at Melville Oval.
"He had a super game and finished up with 30 touches," Waldron said.
Youngster Charlie Alexander popped up with two goals and GWV Rebels-listed Jack Jennings, who played for Hampden's under 17 team a week ago, "had 22 touches off half-back and used the footy really well".
Taine Morris at centre-half-back, Zach Burgess had 10 tackles playing in attack and key forward Darcy Russell kicked four goals.
Veteran Brad Thomas has returned to the club and "played a super game" in his second senior match of the season and laid 15 tackles.
The Roos posted the highest score of the round as weather wreaked havoc.
"It was muddy and wet and there was a bit of wind and scoring was to one end," Waldron said.
"We played really well in the conditions. We were trying to crack that hundred but just couldn't get there."
Waldron said contested ball work was crucial and the Roos were "strong around the contest".
"When we could get it on the outside we used it pretty well," he said.
"The first quarter we kicked five (goals) going into the wind which probably set up the game in the end."
