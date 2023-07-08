COBDEN is determined to build on its confidence-boosting win over top-three contender Terang Mortlake.
The Bombers strengthened their grip on a Hampden league top-five spot after scoring a crucial 10.5 (65) to 4.8 (32) victory against the Bloods on Saturday. Bombers co-coaches Dan Casey and Brody Mahoney now have their side sitting fifth - two points clear of Camperdown on a congested ladder.
Casey said it was the first of three games in stretch Cobden "wants and must win".
It hosts North Warrnambool Eagles (fourth) and travels to play the Magpies across the next two rounds.
"We identified the three games (after the league bye) as eight-pointers for us," he said.
"We dropped games (to those sides) earlier in the year."
Casey said beating the Bloods was pleasing, especially on a wet, windy and muddy ground. "We scored every time it (the ball) went forward and opportunities were few and far between just because of the conditions," he said.
Patrick Smith was a standout for the Bombers while Jesse Williamson kicked a match-defining four goals in his return from injury.
"Patty, when he was in the midfield, took it upon himself to line up on Lewy Taylor," Casey said.
"Lewy looked sore but Patty did nullify his influence. We didn't tag him, it was just the fact you've got a quality player (in Taylor) who can turn a game on its head."
Defenders Jordan Fowler, Jack Hutt and Sam Thow help restrict the Bloods' scoring options.
The Bombers could have reinforcements next weekend with Daniel Watson and Ryleigh McVilly getting through the reserves unscathed.
Creative forward Tom Spokes, who has missed 12 weeks with an ankle injury, is expected to return via the seconds too.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.