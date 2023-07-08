A captain-inspired final-term burst has arrested Camperdown's form woes and put it within striking distance of the Hampden league top-five again.
Charlie Lucas was crucial in the Magpies' come-from-behind win against North Warrnambool Eagles, which slipped from second to fourth on the ladder, at Leura Oval on Saturday.
Pies coach Neville Swayn said Lucas' effort was integral in overcoming a 23-point deficit. They ran out 11.10 (76) to 8.12 (60) winners following a seven-goal fourth-quarter blitz.
It ended a four-game losing run and places them just two points outside the top five with a 6-6 win-loss record.
"Our mids got really beaten in the third quarter...but our mids really responded well in the last," he said.
"Charlie led really well as the skipper of the club. He might have kicked two or three in the last quarter - he was huge."
Key forward Sam Gordon kicked a game-high five goals.
"He just presented really well all day," Swayn said.
"Sam is starting to get back to his best again so that's pleasing."
Swayn, who highlighted an increase in their pressure, said the Magpies were a goal up at half-time before the Eagles took control in the third.
"It was really windy and then we had showers on and off so it was a struggle but our last quarter was super," Swayn said.
"Our third quarter let us down but our fourth quarter I was rapt with - the boys really responded well."
Swayn, who was pleased with Luke Kavenagh's performance down back on debut, is hopeful the fighting spirit will float through into their next games.
"We've been in a bit of a lull but the (league-wide) bye was at a good time, we just needed a refresh," he said.
North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie said it was a see-sawing game as windy conditions kept players honest.
"In the third quarter we were pretty good - I think they only had three entries (inside 50) and we probably missed some opportunities," he said.
"But we were up by 23 points at three-quarter-time and I felt like around the ball we were starting to control it and all of a sudden on the back of some centre clearances they kicked three goals in four minutes.
"I think they kicked seven goals in the last quarter. They were able to get repeat entries."
The Eagles, who were without the unavailable Felix Jones and GWV Rebels-aligned Harry Keast, are now equal on points with second-placed Koroit and third-ranked Terang Mortlake.
"You can't get too caught up looking at the ladder - everyone knows it's tight," Dowie said.
"We didn't have a lapse, it was a game of momentum. All of a sudden you're back in the pack."
Camperdown expects to be without defender Sidney Bradshaw (overseas) for the remainder of the season while veteran ruckman Ben Mugavin was a late inclusion for North.
