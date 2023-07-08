Merrivale forward Dylan Weir has kicked 58 majors this year but it was his final goal against Nirranda on Saturday that stands apart.
The Tigers tall broke the hearts of the Blues in the round 13 Warrnambool and District league clash, converting a set shot after the siren to snatch a 4.11 (35) to 4.5 (29) victory and keep his side's undefeated campaign alive.
The loss, in muddy, wet and windy conditions, formed a double blow for the Blues, with in-form utility Isaac Stephens leaving the field late with an ankle injury before heading to hospital.
Weir, who leads the league's goal-kicking charts with 58, said kicking the match-winner was a "good feeling" but was happy he only needed to slot a point to seal the win.
"As soon as the siren went I was pretty glad we only needed a point or a goal," he told The Standard.
Tigers coach Josh Sobey was rapt with the result against the Blues, who held an imposing 10-point lead at quarter-time and a four-point buffer at the final change.
"They're last year's premiers and they won it by 100-plus points," he said.
"Couchy (Blues coach Nick Couch) has got them playing well and we knew they'd be hard and tough especially in these conditions. I think we'll take a lot out of that.
"...it was just a good, hard-fought win that we sort of needed."
The Tigers decision to go with a tall forward line in the slippery conditions ultimately didn't hurt them however it was in the middle where they really thrived.
Ruckman Manny Sandow was colossal for the victors, taking strong marks in the wet and working hard around the ground while midfielders Tate and Jalen Porter were also standouts.
Sobey praised the entire midfield brigade, as well as Sandow in particular who he said "makes it look dry sometimes".
"Manny Sandow, he just keeps getting better," he said.
"Just a smart footballer..."
Couch, understandably disappointed the Blues couldn't take the points, confirmed Stephens' injury.
"Isaac Stephens looks like he's got a pretty bad ankle injury, so he's gone straight to hospital," he said.
"We'll see what the prognosis is tomorrow.
"He's been very good, I'm not sure what's worse, him going down or losing after the siren at the minute."
Couch said he was pleased with the turnaround from his side which lost to the Tigers by 50-points in round four.
"We'd been building towards this game, we had a couple of good weeks leading into it," he said.
"Our intent and pressure was there, just let ourselves down just giving away too many free kicks and allowing them to get the ball forward.
"(It) could have went either way we were just at the wrong end of it at the end of the day, so all good."
The Blues mentor highlighted areas his side needed to address.
"We've just got to be lower and harder for the day and possibly run out the quarters a bit better," he said.
"They seemed to get on top of us late in each quarter so go back, do a bit of work on our fitness towards the end of the year and get us going for finals."
In positive news, Danny Craven was dominant for the Blues in his return game from a long-term injury.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.