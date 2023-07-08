The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Dylan Weir seals win for Tigers with goal after siren versus Blues

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 8 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jalen Porter was influential for the Tigers in treacherous conditions against the Blues. Picture by Anthony Brady
Jalen Porter was influential for the Tigers in treacherous conditions against the Blues. Picture by Anthony Brady

Merrivale forward Dylan Weir has kicked 58 majors this year but it was his final goal against Nirranda on Saturday that stands apart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.