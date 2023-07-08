A FOUR-BEDROOM house in Warrnambool has sold after it was passed in at auction.
About 10 people attended the Mortlake Road auction on Saturday and auctioneer and estate agent Jason Thwaites, from Ray White Warrnambool said he had been instructed by the vendors to not place a vendor bid if no bids were made.
No bids made and Mr Thwaites said the property would be passed in. After the auction Mr Thwaites said a local buyer had purchased the house and it had sold within the range of $450,000 to $495,000.
"It did have quite a few inspections," he said. "It's a positive result, it underpins the value within the Warrnambool marketplace." He said the house was on a 660sq metre block and was a great start for a young couple or could continue as a rental investment.
He said the house had plenty of natural light and was close to the Merri River and nearby walking tracks. The house was originally built in the 1960's with the kitchen and bathroom updated in the past 15 years.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.