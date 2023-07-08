Wild weather settles in, avoid travel is possible

Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.



Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet



Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.



Stay away from fallen power lines - always assume they are live.



Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.

