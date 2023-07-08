The Standard
Warrnambool SES has responded to two call outs for help

Clare Quirk
Clare Quirk
July 8 2023
Wild weather settles in, avoid travel is possible
WILD winds have brought trees down around the region on Friday night with a severe weather warning in place for the south-west.

