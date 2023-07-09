UPDATE, Sunday, 12.18pm:
Severe weather across the south-west on Saturday and overnight prompted 124 requests for emergency assistance.
The State Emergency Service Barwon/South-west duty officer said that for Saturday and overnight through until Sunday mid morning there were constant calls for assistance, mainly due to trees and branches falling and damage to buildings.
"In the south-west, Portland unit had 14 RFAs (requests for assistance), Port Fairy had six RFAs and Warrnambool had five RFAs," he said.
"Across the Barwon/South-west region there were 124 RFAs in this time period."
Port Fairy SES controller Steve McDowall said his unit's six call-outs included four for trees down and two for minor building damage.
"They were for damage to a skylight and the roof came off stables at Rosebrook," he said.
Rain and hail squalls throughout the day kept temperatures across the region to single digits for much of Saturday.
On Saturday: Wild winds have brought trees down around the region on Friday night with a severe weather warning in place for the south-west.
Warrnambool SES responded to two requests for help overnight Port Fairy SES responded to four requests for assistance.
Across the state from 1pm on Friday till 11am on Saturday there had been 202 requests for assistance with 160 reports of trees down and 26 call-outs remained active.
The Bureau of Meterology issued a severe weather warning at 11am on Satuday and said damaging winds from the west to northwest averaging 55 to 65 km/h with peaks gusts of 90 to 100 km/h were likely near the coast over southwest Victoria.
The conditions were expected to ease from the west late on Saturday.
The SES has advised that if driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater but avoid travel if possible.
