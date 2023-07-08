Warrnambool and District league round 13: live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of the Hampden league's round 13 action.
Merrivale hosts Nirranda in a top-two battle, with the Blues aiming to be the first team to knock off the Tigers this year in the football.
Russells Creek goes head-to-head with Kolora-Noorat in a top-five showdown, Allansford play Timboon Demons, South Rovers face Panmure while Dennington plays Old Collegians.
You can follow our live blog here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.