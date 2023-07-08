Regional areas calling out for Voice answers

The survey, which had 10,131 respondents, showed support for "Yes" of 38 per cent and 35 per cent for readers of this masthead. Support for "No" was 55 per cent nationally but 58 per cent in the south-west. The "undecideds" were seven per cent nationally and in our region. The survey identified a widespread belief the federal government has failed to provide enough information for people to make an informed decision.