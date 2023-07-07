The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Former Warrnambool horse racing trainer Josh Julius retires

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Julius has retired from training. Picture by Racing Photos
Josh Julius has retired from training. Picture by Racing Photos

Josh Julius has called time on his horse training career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.