Narrawong rural fiction author Maya Linnell describes her latest novel as a "love letter" to country communities.
Linnell has drawn inspiration from her rural upbringing and the small communities she's lived in for her latest novel Kookaburra Cottage.
The book, which is based in South Australia's Limestone Coast where Linnell grew up, was launched at Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre earlier this month.
Kookaburra Cottage is a bestselling June release in the Australian fiction category - a feat all five of Linnell's books have accomplished since her debut, Wildflower Ridge, in 2019.
Linnell lives on a rural property with her husband and three children where they love to garden and bake cakes and biscuits.
She said an influenceon the book was her Port Fairy and Tyrendarra agricultural show-winning delicacies.
"(It looks at) the sustainability of country shows and the amount of volunteers it takes to put on these wonderful shows for the community, so it's almost a love letter to country communities," Linnell said.
She said her work as a rural journalist for five years set a good foundation for her novels.
"I couldn't have asked for a better background to enter rural fiction as having worked in a rural newspaper," Linnell said.
She then moved onto media and communications which included roles with the Glenelg, Northern and Southern Grampians shires.
"My family have always been very into books and writing," she said. "My dad was a journalist and we've always had crosswords and magazines and books everywhere in the house."
Hamilton's Jillinda Eats attended Linnell's launch event. Ms Eats hadn't read a book in more than 50 years until she came across one of Linnell's books about three years ago.
"I was in the Hamilton post office one day and I just happened to look down and see the books there," she said.
"I thought 'there's Maya's book, I'll buy it'. So I bought it and then I read it and now I've bought them all."
Another fan of Linnell's work is Warrnambool's Mandy Shute.
"Being a local, I can identify with it. I love that she writes about country romance and I love the characters she crafts," she said.
Ms Shute said reading the books brought back memories of her own life bringing up children on a hobby farm.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.