Editorial: Regional areas calling out for Voice answers

The only way this can be prevented is if the "Yes" proponents dramatically lift their game. The ACM survey suggests people are willing to listen and to learn. But before they commit to voting "Yes" they want to know what they are voting for and why. It is time for the Yes campaign led by PM Anthony Albanese to put some flesh on the bones. The republic referendum failed in large part because of too much detail. It would be a blow to national unity if this equally important referendum fails because of a lack of it.